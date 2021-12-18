Doctor Jairo · Gay Men’s Travel Survival Manual

After almost two years in confinement, the travel, parties and festival season is now open. Whether at GKay’s meal or at a festival on the ship, we need to be prepared for different situations that may occur, in addition to keeping some precautions with our health.

PrEP and treatment as prevention (TasP)

If you were already taking pre-exposure prophylaxis on a daily schedule or if you are living with HIV and taking antiretroviral therapy, be sure to keep taking these medications daily, preferably at the same times. The use of alcohol and other substances, in addition to changing our sleep and eating routine, can make us forget to take our medications. Some apps help us remember to take our medications. Also remember to renew your prescription and make sure you have enough pills for every day of the trip or festival.

If you only want to start PrEP during your vacation or travel, that’s also possible. You start taking 1 tablet daily 7 days before you travel, continue taking 1 tablet every day you are traveling and then keep for another 7 days after you return home. Remembering that to start PrEP, whatever the regimen, you need medical follow-up and exams and serology before and during treatment.

Deregulated intestine and sucks

During travels, we usually go out of our eating routine. Furthermore, we drink alcohol and other substances that disrupt our intestines. It is very common for episodes of diarrhea or the bowel to become more trapped.

There is even a condition called “traveller’s diarrhea”, caused by microorganisms that we are not used to on a daily basis and by the consumption of foods that are not in our diet. To help prevent such episodes, prefer to consume bottled mineral water and other packaged foods.

If diarrhea occurs anyway, try to consume foods that help to trap or at least not release too much, take probiotics and remember to drink plenty of fluids. Always avoid using antidiarrheals such as loperamide, as diarrhea is a defense mechanism to eliminate microorganisms and toxins that attack the lining of the intestines.

If your intestines get stuck during travels, consuming fiber like psyllium, flaxseed, chia or oats help maintain your bowel habit. Always take it in your bag, as you never know if you can find such fibers wherever you go. Also, consume fruits such as kiwi fruit, papaya, plums and orange juice, as well as remember to drink plenty of water (at least two liters a day).

Often the locals do not have the shower to make the chuca. That’s why it’s interesting to take a reservoir such as an enema bottle that you can use individually or a disposable reservoir (for example the In-M) that you add tap water to. Also avoid shared showers because of the risk of transmitting infections.

drugs

The use of drugs of unknown origin requires extra care. Their effect on our body is unpredictable, so reduce the dose you are used to and always avoid mixing with alcohol and other drugs. Be careful with your drink too, due to the risk of adding substances to sedate you and make “good night Ciderella”.

When we are under the influence of such substances, we are more vulnerable to unprotected sexual exposure, as we forget to use the various combined prevention methods (PrEP, condoms, lubricants). If you believe you have been exposed to unprotected sexual intercourse or you do not remember what happened, you have up to 72 hours to start post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Plus, it’s time to relax, take your proof of vaccinations to Covid and enjoy your vacation!

*Vinícius Lacerda Ribeiro is a digestive tract surgeon