doctors warn that a new flu variant may already be in Pernambuco

In Pernambuco, the week has been marked by reports of people with flu-like symptoms, who do not positive for covid-19, and of doctors concerned about the perception of an increase in care for patients who arrive at health units and offices with symptoms suggestive of the new variant of the influenza virus (causing influenza), the so-called H3N2 Darwin. The strain has caused flu cases to multiply in large urban centers such as Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Salvador. Although professionals report that they perceive a growth in the number of patients with non-covid flu, the Health Department of Pernambuco (SES) informs that there is still no movement of flu viruses in the state this year.

“So far, we have confirmed, in addition to covid-19, cases of rhinovirus and respiratory syncytial virus, but we continue without detection of influenza”, says the executive secretary of Health Surveillance at SES, Patrícia Ismael. In Pernambuco, influenza virus surveillance is carried out from samples received from health units so that researchers can analyze and monitor the genetic profile of the virus. So far, the agent has not been detected, but it is a matter of time, according to experts consulted by the JC. “I just saw a patient with very clear signs of what appears to be the new variant of influenza. We’ve seen many cases like this in recent days: they have a lot of cough and fever early in the disease. It’s very similar to covid, but with less severity. We treat the symptoms: cough, body pain and fever,” says pulmonologist Isaac Secundo, from the Real Hospital Português (RHP).

When talking about the signs of disease severity, which require specialized care, in emergency care services, Isaac recommends that attention be paid to shortness of breath, unusual secretion (yellowish or greenish), tiredness and continuous fever — those that do not ceases within three days.

H3N2 Darwin, which emerges out of seasonality (autumn and inverse months), may have resulted from the change in the behavior of the population at this time of relaxation of sanitary rules throughout Brazil, especially with the relaxation of the use of masks by and lack of social distance. “Certainly the new variant of influenza has already arrived in Recife. This week a lot of people showed up with the flu. It is one more reason for us not to relax in the use of the mask”, emphasizes physician Eduardo Jorge da Fonseca Lima. He highlights important characteristics of H3N2 Darwin: high transmissibility. “The spread is fast, and the incubation period is short. When one of the family falls ill, they all get the flu together.”

Another detail, according to Eduardo Jorge, is that the cases that suggest being H3N2 Darwin have been mostly mild, and tend to resolve with treatment to alleviate the symptoms. “The problem is that, with an increase in cases, the health services will be overloaded.” This is a scenario that requires attention because, when talking about flu, the biggest concern is in relation to the elderly, children and people with chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. Therefore, it is worth increasing protection measures, with the use of a mask and hand hygiene.