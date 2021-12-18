Doctors withdraw sedative medications from singer Maurílio, says bulletin | Goias

Doctors withdrew sedative medications from singer Maurílio, from the pair with Luiza, as reported in the Friday afternoon bulletin. Despite the improvement, he remains in the ICU and in serious health. This morning, the possibility of surgery to remove the pulmonary thromboembolism was ruled out. He is hospitalized in a hospital in Goiânia.

“As predicted by the team, sedative medications were turned off, in order to carry out an assessment of neurological conditions,” the bulletin reported.

The singer has been hospitalized since the early hours of last Wednesday (15), after getting sick while recording a DVD in the capital. The hospital also informed that the patient is still breathing with the help of devices, requiring continuous monitoring of vital signs.

The countryman continues on hemodialysis and presents a favorable response of renal functions and improvement of vital signs, needing less and less medication for this purpose, according to the medical bulletin this afternoon. He was diagnosed with kidney damage on Thursday (16).

“And it’s been 48 hours! Time you didn’t give up even for a second! You are VERY STRONG!”, published Luana Ramos on a social network.

On Thursday night (16), exams showed that the artist had a kidney injury and began hemodialysis to treat the condition.

The medical team also informed that the artist performed an ultrasound in the lower limbs, which identified thrombi in the venous system of the right leg, which is expected in patients with similar conditions.

In the publication, Luana shared a praise sent by a follower. In addition, he said that Maurílio’s strength has helped him to get through this difficult moment.

“It is so much strength that emanates from you that it strengthens those who are waiting for you outside that ICU. In your time, my love, recover safely! We are here for you and for you,” he wrote.

Singer always took care of health

The doctor Wandervam Azevedo said that the countryman has always been extremely careful with his health and had routine exams. The countryman had a car accident five years ago, when he had several fractures on his body and the onset of thrombosis. After his recovery, he started using medication against the disease.

The doctor explained that pulmonary thromboembolism is an obstruction of the vessels in the pulmonary artery, which causes a clot, probably from the leg, which can travel to the lung, heart or brain, blocking the flow of blood in those places. He also said that the disease is serious and that it causes sudden death in 25% of cases.

