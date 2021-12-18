Dog kills monkey and primates “get revenge” by hurling 250 dogs from building

posted on 12/17/2021 6:15 PM



(credit: News18)

It appears that a war has been declared between monkeys and dogs in the province of Maharashtra, India. According to a newspaper report daily star, a pack of dogs killed a baby monkey, but they couldn’t imagine the size of the problem they were solving by messing with the little monkey.

Over the next few days, the pack got together and carried 250 dogs to the top of tall buildings and hurled them from above.

According to villagers, hostilities broke out after a pack of dogs killed a baby monkey. The village of Lavool no longer has a dog, according to a local news website.

In one image, a monkey can be seen carrying a puppy toward the edge of a building, and in another, a pack of dogs appears to be chasing a monkey.

Killer monkeys kill 250 dogs in revenge by throwing them from buildings

(photo: News18)



Violence appears to be spreading, with monkeys apparently attacking humans as they try to protect their pets. There are also reports of children being attacked by “gangs” of monkeys.

Killer monkeys kill 250 dogs in revenge by throwing them from buildings

(photo: News18)



In one of the reports, an 8-year-old child was allegedly grabbed by a group of monkeys who tried to drag her before being pushed away by adults who threw stones at the animal. At least one dog owner fell off a building while trying to rescue his pet from marauding monkeys.