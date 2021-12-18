Dog snake, Dayane defeats Rico in the final; Understand · TV News

Rico Melquiades won A Fazenda 13, but Dayane Mello managed to unseat the former MTV. At least on Twitter. Survey released this Friday (17) by the microblog, the model baptized by the champion as “canine snake” was the most commented participant in the final of the reality series on Record.

The country’s new millionaire took silver on this podium, and Dynho Alves took third place in the ranking. In addition to the repercussion of the reality show, the dancer is also popular with internet users due to the end of his marriage to MC Mirella.

In the overall Twitter ranking, A Fazenda 13 was ranked second in the list of the most talked about TV shows in Brazil in 2021. The dispute led by Adriane Galisteu won sixth place in the global version of this category.

In the early hours of this Friday, Melquiades won the reality show by Record with 77.5% of the public’s votes and won the R$ 1.5 million prize. Arcrebiano de Araújo, or Bil, was in second place with 18.8% and won a 0km car. Eternal muse of the Bath of Gugu, Solange Gomes had 3.7% of the votes and finished in third position.

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#63 – The Farm 13’s Best and Worst Moments!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos