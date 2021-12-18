Dollar could be at R$4.20 if it weren’t for political noise, says Guedes

Head of the economic team says that proposals for pre-candidates for the presidency to move the spending ceiling increase market distrust

Marcos Correa/PR Economy Minister Paulo Guedes says economic fundamentals should make the real more valued



The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, stated this Friday, 17, that the dollar it could be quoted at R$4.20 if there wasn’t so much “political noise” in Brazil. Commenting on the advances made by the folder in the last year, the head of the economic team said that the real should be more valued. “The dollar could be perfectly at BRL 4.80, BRL 4.50, BRL 4.20 if there was a virtuous communication and if everything had already been perceived in the way we are noticing,” he said at a press conference to explain the actions of the Ministry in 2021. The dollar ended this Friday with a high of 0.1%, quoted at R$ 5.685. Since the beginning of the year, the exchange rate has accumulated an advance of 9.6%, starting at R$ 5.188 on December 30, 2020.

Guedes stated that the exchange rate reacts to the domestic scenario, mainly to questions about the spending ceiling, the main fiscal anchor of the Brazilian economy. The increase in market distrust began with the economic team’s support for the change in the deadline for indexing the value of inflation in the rule, one of the pillars of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Precatório. For Guedes, however, the fear is a reflection of the suggestions of pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic. “The question is as follows. Four of the five candidates are saying they are going to mess with the ceiling. So even if we commit to doing something very austere, everyone is saying they’re going to kick the roof over their heads. The other candidates are not committed to this symbol of austerity”, he said.