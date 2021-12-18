Dollar rises 0.1%, to R$5.685; Stock falls on the day and closes negative week

After dropping 0.51% the day before, the dollar returned to record high, this time of 0.1%, and closed on Friday (17) sold at R$ 5.685. With the result, the American currency ends the week with an accumulated appreciation of 1.26% against the real, recovering from the losses of 1.16% registered in the previous week.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), ended the session with a fall of 1.04%, to 107,200.56 points, reversing the gains of the last days and closing the week at an accumulated low of 0.52% .

In December, the dollar registered an increase of 0.88%, while the Ibovespa soared 5.19%. In 2021, the situation is even more positive for the currency, which rose 9.57%, but negative for the indicator, which plummeted 9.93%.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Attention to monetary policy

The week was eventful for the monetary policy of important countries, with the Bank of England (BoE) becoming the first central bank of the G7 — group of the most industrialized countries in the world — to raise interest rates since the beginning of the pandemic and the Fed (US Federal Reserve) signaling three hikes in borrowing costs for 2022.

The ECB (European Central Bank), in turn, only slightly restricted the emergency stimulus, promising to maintain copious support for the economy next year.

The general trend of tightening monetary policy seems to be clear, although the different paths taken by central banks underline the deep uncertainties about how the micron variant [do coronavírus], which spreads rapidly, will affect economies.

XP, in note

Amid these doubts, investors opted to sell riskier assets — shares and some currencies of emerging countries, such as Brazil — which favored safer investments, such as the dollar.

BC performance

In the domestic scenario, the foreign exchange market has been impacted by inflows and outflows of resources, as explained to Reuters Ricardo Gomes da Silva, superintendent of Correparti Corretora. For him, the Brazilian Central Bank must follow “vigilant to the movements at the ready [dólar à vista], as it has done in recent days”.

BC held four currency auctions in the last five trading sessions, injecting a total of US$3.372 billion into the market.

Yesterday, the president of the autarchy, Roberto Campos Neto, said that there has been an outflow of resources from the country recently — motivated, among other factors, by the payment of dividends from companies —, noting that the BC makes specific interventions when observing these movements.

(With Reuters)