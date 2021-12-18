Dulce Maria, ex-RBD, releases music with Marília Mendonça singing in Spanish; check out

Do you want to stay informed, have access to more than 60 columnists and exclusive reports? Subscribe to Estadão here!











© Instagram/@sweetware

Mexican singer Dulce Maria releases music with Marília Mendonça





Dulce Maria, former member of the group RBD, releases, this Friday, the 17th, a song with Marília Mendonça. titled Friends with Rights or, in Portuguese translation, friends with rights, the song was produced by Stefano Vieni.

The Mexican singer says that she didn’t get to know Marília in person, but felt that they both had a connection.

This is the first song with the Brazilian singing in Spanish. One of Marília Mendonça’s goals was to invest in an international career. She died in a plane crash in early November. “It is an honor for me that she sang for the first time in Spanish in this humble project of mine intepende that I did precisely to rescue my dreams and return to Origin“he declared.

On Instagram, Dulce Maria gave a speech full of love and affection: “Friends, I’m full of emotion, a bittersweet release, but with all the love for Marília fans and everyone who loves her. Thank you, eternal and wonderful Marília, for your generosity, your big heart, your humility, for singing with me and for empowering so many women, including me.”

Dulce Maria ends in an emotional tone and sends a message to the Brazilian: “Thank you for this great gift and for letting me share it with so many people before I leave. I feel like a hug in my heart. I am eternally grateful and a hug to the heavens of all that we love you very much”.

The song Friends with Rights was launched this Friday, at noon, on the channel of Dulce Maria on Youtube.

Watch the video: