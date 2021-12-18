Dynho Alves talks about the chances of re-marrying MC Mirella

Dynho Alves spoke for the first time if, in fact, he had already talked to Mirella about the unfolding of everything that happened in A Fazenda

– Continue after Advertising –

Do you think MC Mirella will forgive Dynho? For now, the singer is very hurt with the ex-pawn. During the last “Decompression Cabin”, by A Fazenda, the dancer revealed that he had already talked to the singer.

However, the result of the conversation between Dynho and Mirella was not so promising for those who support the couple’s return. According to the dancer’s speech, Mirella is still very “upset” and thus the divorce process between the two will follow through legal means.

“She’s a little upset about everything that’s going on. Of course? I’ll wait her time and let’s see what happens later on” – Dynho said in broadcast after the final of A Fazenda.

Also yesterday (16), through his Instagram, Dynho published a sentence where he demonstrated to be very uncomfortable with this: “I try to keep the smile on my face here and give it a positive energy, but inside I’m really sad.”

MC Mirella in motel with Livinho

Also on the afternoon of last Thursday 16, a video stirred up social networks. MC Mirella was seen at the entrance of a motel with funk artist MC Livinho. However, soon the real facts of this “catch” came to light.

According to journalist Leo Dias, MC Mirella and MC Livinho being caught at the motel is just a marketing action to promote a song. This is the new work of the funk artist that goes by the name of ‘Ménage’.

Also according to Leo Dias, the clip was recorded in a motel in SP and will feature hot scenes of Mirella and Livinho, with the right to kiss and other things.

You might like it too!

– Continue after Advertising –

More about the clip

The idea is to release the clip in 2021. In the video, Mirella will not release her voice, just use her talent as an actress.

As soon as the video took over social media, fans immediately questioned both Livinho and Mirella. Thus, the artists did not give clear answers, they just published a photo (alone) in a suite with a mirror on the ceiling and an emoji with little eyes.

It is worth remembering that according to MC Mirella, who in the definitive conversation with Dynho Alves, she gives the relationship as ended.

“I don’t know how you guys end a relationship, but I end my relationship by talking. That’s how things work out… – I’m calmer. Why? Because now I can do my thing calmly, I’m with a clear conscience and knowing that I can go on, because the person is aware [do divórcio]”– said Mirella on her social network.

It is worth remembering that while Dynho was at A Fazenda, Mirella took advantage of Gkay’s Farofa party. The singer was even courted by João Guilherme, however, Mirella preferred to just do her show and enjoy the party promoted by her friend.

The singer had already filed a separation request with Dynho. Finally, Mirella now promises to move on with her life, with no conscience and totally single.

See also part of the interview with Dynho Alves