Edu Dracena bets on Marinho’s stay at Santos: “We want him to stay” | saints

However, if it depends on Alvinegro, the trend is for the 11 shirt to follow in Vila. At least that’s what Santos’ soccer executive, Edu Dracena, guarantees.

– (Marinho) is an important player for the club, one of the leaders of the squad. He is the captain of our team and has a contract. It’s up to him to decide whether he wants to stay or not. I believe he wants to stay, we want him to stay too.

Despite this, Dracena also made it clear that, if a proposal comes along that is good for the player and for Santos, they will sit down and talk.

Marine in Sport x Santos — Photo: Paulo Paiva/AGIF

The striker is linked to Alvinegro until December 2022 and could sign a pre-contract with another team as of June.

This week, there was speculation that the shirt 11 could participate in a negotiation with Internacional, which would still involve the arrival of midfielder Patrick and the final hit with Marcos Guilherme, who is assigned to Alvinegro until mid-2022. The situation, however, was denied by Marinho’s agents and by the two clubs.

The understanding of Marinho’s representatives is that he is already in a big Brazilian club and that the athlete’s future, if he doesn’t stay at Santos, must be in a club abroad.

