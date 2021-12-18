Election in Chile: Decision between extremes widens polarization – International

SANTIAGO – The presidential succession of Chile, which will be defined tomorrow, in the second round, between the conservative José Antonio Kast and the leftist Gabriel Boric, expanded the polarization in the country. Stage of the wave of protests in 2019, Plaza Dignidad (formerly Plaza Italia) still holds remnants of the riots. There are political messages in almost every building around, whether on posters or graffiti.

Yesterday, the square, in the center of Santiago, was divided. Kast’s supporters gathered to restore the section of the roundabout that gives access to Morro San Cristóbal, planting flowers and painting the base where the monument to General Manuel Baquedano stood. The night before, Boric’s voters had gathered at the venue to celebrate the death of Lucía Hiriart, widow of Augusto Pinochet.

For conservatives, the square’s restoration is a portrait of two Chiles. “Yesterday, in Plaza Italia, they (left protesters) sang and danced with an impressive level of hatred. Our young people are in a different position, they want to show what we want from Chile,” said Mario Desbordes, former president of Renovação Nacional, in an interview with Rádio Universo.

“Grass, flowers and peace in one half of Plaza Baquedano and in the other half the destruction, hatred and division represented by a black Chilean flag. Decide which Chile you want,” wrote Lo Barnechea councilor Cristián Daly on his social media.

Habit

Every Friday, according to local merchants, who are already used to the riots, the square becomes a stage for demonstrations by different political groups. For a long time, the protests were supported by society, says analyst Pamela Figueroa. “This was reflected in the agreement for constitutional change and support for the constituent,” he says.

As protests grew more violent, support dwindled. “Generally speaking, there was a rejection of violence. Furthermore, after the Constituent Assembly was elected, people started to prefer the institutional path”, says Figueroa.

The scenes of destruction left at some points and the criticism of the Carabineros, as the Chilean police are known, became weapons in the right hand, which started to use jargons such as “order” and “peace” to attract voters uncomfortable with the protests .

But polarization appears to have failed to mobilize voters. Kast and Boric were not able to excite an important part of the Chileans – around 20% still say they are undecided and more than half didn’t even vote in the first round. “We are not polarized like in Brazil or in the US”, says Claudia Heiss, historian at the Public Affairs Institute of the University of Chile. “The polarization that exists is encouraged by institutional policy, produced much more from the top down than the other way around.”

Division

The two most traditional groups in Chilean politics – the centre-left, from Michelle Bachelet, and the center-right, of Sebastian Pinera – were left out of the second round. But this absence, believes Claudia, is not due to polarization. “Most Chileans identify themselves as being in the center,” he said. “But moderates do not find expression of their ideals and positions in traditional groups.”

Contrary to what the protests imply, Chilean society is less politicized, says Claudia. “There has been a big change in recent years. The country had a much more engaged society, which was informed about politics and had a tradition of popular participation. Today, polls show that people talk less and less about politics.”

For analyst Patricio Navia, one of the keys may lie in the ideological identification of Chileans. “Overall, what we see in surveys is that less and less people identify with the left and the right. They define themselves as centrists.”

For him, there are similarities between what happens in Chile and Brazil, such as right-wing populist speeches, anti-immigration banners and conservative positions in customs. But there are also differences. “If we compare Kast and Jair Bolsonaro, we will see that Kast is a real conservative. He was only married once, he has 9 children”, he says.

Another difference, according to Navia, is that right-wing populists such as Bolsonaro and Donald Trump were candidates for change. “In Chile, Kast is the status quo, against the left, which intends to change the country’s economic model.”