Elizabeth Savalla is fired from Globo after 47 years at the channel – Zoeira

The scenario of changes on TV Globo reached yet another name of weight. On the air in the seven o’clock soap opera “Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor” – already fully recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic – Elizabeth Savella, 67, is aware that this is her last job at the network.. The information is from the Look.

The actress has her contract about to expire, but it was communicated that there will be no renewal..

In the broadcaster’s cast since 1975, Savalla began her TV career playing the character Malvina, in the soap opera Gabriela, based on the novel by Jorge Amado. The role is considered one of the most memorable of his long career on TV Globo.

Soap operas

Throughout her career, the actress has been in important soap operas in the house, such as O Grito (1975), O Astro (1977), De Quina pra Lua (1985), Hypertension (1986), Quatro por Quatro (1994), Quem é Você ? (1996) and A Padroeira (2001).

Savalla was also part of the cast of Chocolate with Pimenta (2003), Sete Pecados (2007), Caras & Bocas (2009), Amor à Vida (2013), Alto Astral (2015) and Êta Mundo Bom! (2016).