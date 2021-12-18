Elizabeth Savalla is fired from Globo after 47 years at the channel

Actress Elizabeth Savalla, 67, will not have her contract renewed with TV Globo, according to information from Veja magazine released today, Friday, 17. With 47 years of history at the company, she will be the next veteran to leave the company Globo, joining a list that already includes Faustão, Lázaro Ramos, Tiago Leifert, Renato Aragão and Ingrid Guimarães, among others.

Elizabeth has been part of Globo’s acting body since 1975, when she participated in the soap opera “Gabriela”, playing the character Malvina. Some of his most memorable roles have been in titles such as “The Astro” (1977), “Four for Four” (1994) and “Soul Mates” (2005). Until May 2022, she is on the air as matriarch Nedda in the seven o’clock soap opera “The More Life, the Better!”

The actress revealed that her diagnosis of toxoplasmosis occurred before becoming pregnant with her first child and that this prevented her from having a child. The treatment began when she was 12 years old and lasted six years, as she said in an interview given in September to the podcast “Novela das 9”. Toxoplasmosis is an infectious disease of mandatory treatment, which can affect different organs and compromise motor coordination, vision and hearing, in addition to causing seizures.

“It was pretty tough back then. it was with sulfa [um tipo de antibiótico], a lot of sulfa. Crazy. I was blessed, I am a very lucky person. Some people had very serious eye problems. I only came to wear glasses when I was 54 years old because of really tired eyes. So, I’m a very lucky person,” he said.

Years later, her first pregnancy surprised her. “I ran to the doctor, and he did the exam: I was really pregnant and no longer had toxoplasmosis. I managed to be a mother of four super healthy people, and one of the things about the disease was this: not being able to get pregnant because I would abort or a child could be born with some problem. It was a great gift that I received from life”, explained the actress.

“Being a mother was a very serious dream. It’s a very strong thing in my life and, for me, it was really cool. When you can, choose whether you want it or not. When you can’t, that’s where you want it, because human beings are like that. I was lucky because I had wonderful kids. It was a mission to have these four men, four special people. Before children, they are very special human beings”, he concluded.

With information from Veja and Spin Off

