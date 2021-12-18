Elizabeth Savalla will leave TV Globo after 47 years, says journalist; Issuer manifests

After 47 years of great success on TV Globo, Elizabeth Savalla would have been informed that her contract will not be renewed. The information was released this Friday (17), by journalist Cleo Guimarães, from Veja Gente. Wanted by hugogloss.com, the station spoke about the case.

Savalla is currently on the air in “Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor” – the soap opera of the seven that has already been fully recorded, due to fears about Covid-19. The actress plays Nedda, the mother of protagonist Neném (Vladimir Brichta). However, according to the publication, the artist is already aware that this will be her last work on the Rio channel. With the contract about to expire, Globo would have decided not to renew the partnership with its contractor of nearly five decades.

Asked about the matter, the TV Globo team gave an evasive answer, without confirming whether the contract with Elizabeth will be renewed or not. The company just mentioned that today, at this moment, the actress is still hired. “Around here, we don’t disclose contract details. We inform you if the talent is hired by Globo or not. Now, the actress’s contract is active indeed”, punctuated the station in a note.

THE hugogloss.com I wanted to know if Savalla would be another case in which fixed contracts with artists are replaced by contracts for work. The channel team mentioned that this would be a possibility, but that the right information will only be released when the contract comes to an end. In our report, Globo hit the key and insisted that, for now, the contract is active and Elizabeth is still hired.

Elizabeth Savalla’s debut in the “plim plim” took place in 1975, playing Malvina in the soap opera “Gabriela” – one of the most memorable characters in her career. To date, there have been more than 30 roles that have always stole the show, in productions such as O Astro (1977), Chocolate com Pimenta (2003), Alma Gêmea (2005), Sete Pecados (2007), Caras & Bocas (2009), Morde & Assopra (2011), Amor à Vida (2013), among many others.