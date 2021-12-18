Erica exposes Barbara’s farce in Um Lugar ao Sol

Érica (Fernande de Freitas) exposes Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) to the whole family – Photo: Reproduction/Globo

Barbara’s (Alinne Moraes) farce is getting closer and closer to an end in Um Lugar ao Sol. Janine (Indira Nascimento) has already discovered that her classmate stole her text. Now, Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will find out about all the fraud, through Érica (Fernanda de Freitas), who will overhear a conversation with Christian/Renato’s wife (Cauã Reymond).

Ends Barbara’s Fraud in A Place in the Sun

In the next chapters of Um Lugar ao Sol, Barbara will be in the hands of Érica, Santiago’s personal trainer. It will all start when the rich woman decides to host Janine in an apart-hotel that belongs to her family, as a way to buy the silence of the true author of the story.

What Barbara did not expect is that her father decided to host Erica in the same place and the two began to share the house. Unaware that the physical educator was also at the property, the preppy arrives to visit Janine and starts talking about the agreement the two made.

Erica listens to everything and discovers that Santiago’s daughter stole the story from her colleague. The blonde will keep the secret to herself, until during dinner, the two will start arguing. The personal, then, will unmask Barbara in front of the whole family and will reveal that she is not the author of the text.

Santiago and Christian/Renato will be extremely shaken by the situation. The owner of the Redentor supermarket chain will seek a lawyer for advice on the fraud committed by his daughter. Meanwhile, the faker’s husband tells Janine that she will be compensated financially and that Barbara will make a moral retraction.

Barbara throws Christian/Renato out of the house

In addition to having to deal with the exposure of the fraud, Barbara will suffer from the contempt of Christian/Renato, who will be disappointed in the girl after discovering that she was not the one who wrote the story. Every day, she becomes more needy with the absence of her husband.

Barbara will feel even more furious when Janine is recognized as the true author of the story and awarded in her place. She and Christian/Renato will attend the awards, and the character of Cauã Reymond will applaud the real author standing up.

Jealousy, she will throw her husband out of the house. However, Chris manages to reverse the situation and the couple makes up.