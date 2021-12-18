Ethiopia faces war with torture, executions and expulsions of the civilian population

posted on 12/17/2021 06:00



(credit: Photos: Amanuel Sileshi/AFP)

It took place yesterday at the Alamata market, in the southern part of Tigre — northern Ethiopia. Six bombing raids carried out by the Ethiopian Air Force killed at least 28 people and injured 76. On the 408th day of a war started in November 2020 by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to expel insurgents from the Tigre People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) , two of the most important human rights organizations in the world have released a report that points to atrocities in west Tigre.

A joint report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International reveals that Amhara’s security forces are responsible for a wave of mass arrests, torture, murders and forced expulsions of members of the Tigre ethnic group. At the request of the European Union, the UN Human Rights Council promotes, today, in Geneva, a special session on “the serious situation of human rights in Ethiopia”.

Laetitia Bader, HRW director for the Horn of Africa, told the Courier that the report’s authors found that Amhara’s forces mainly evicted elderly people and women with small children. “We also found that these forces detained, under life-threatening conditions, men and women who were considered to be of sufficient age to participate in combat. West Tigre has been the scene of some of the worst atrocities since the conflict began,” he explained. “What we document in this new wave of abuses are war crimes.”

According to Laetitia, Amhara forces invaded western Tigre with the help of soldiers from the Abiy government. “In the first few months of the conflict, we documented serious abuses by federal troops, including the indiscriminate bombing of cities, which led to massive civilian displacements and deaths. We also record murders committed by government forces and their allies,” he said.

According to her, there is no telephone communication with most of Tigré. “In the western part of the region, controlled by Amhara forces, there is communication. We interviewed people who remained in the area, who witnessed the abuses or the survivors themselves. Also individuals who fled to Sudan,” said Laetitia.

“Many of those civilians who tried to escape to Sudan were executed on the way. This was a trend that we noticed in the interviews. Since the beginning of the conflict, Amhara forces have blocked the road that leads to Sudan. As a result, the tigrés have been left with few options other than to flee by moving into Tigre,” she added.

“Great danger”

The joint report presents allegations about the disappearance of people forced into trucks. In some cases, fleeing civilians were stabbed with machetes and axes. “Without an urgent international response (…) the citizens of Tigre, especially those detained, are in great danger,” said Joanne Mariner, Amnesty International’s director of crisis response, in a statement. During today’s session of the UN Human Rights Council, there is the prospect of appointing investigators on possible violations of rights.

Meaza Gebremedhin, 27, was born in Adigrat, Tigre, and now lives in Washington, where she works as an international relations analyst and human rights defender. “As the genocide unfolds, the humanitarian crisis worsens and claims the lives of hundreds of civilians every day”, he lamented to the Correio. “It is a forgotten war, as members of the international community purposely ignore it. They are aware of the horrendous war crimes and crimes against humanity that Abiy Ahmed and his allies commit against innocents in Tigre. They are simply standing idly by, as they do not have the political will to fulfill their responsibility to protect and hold perpetrators accountable.”

She said activists wrote letters to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, protested outside the organization’s headquarters and organized campaigns via Twitter to call for the revocation of the Nobel Peace Prize for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Testimony

thirst for power

“At the heart of the ongoing genocide in Tigre is Abiy Ahmed’s uncontrolled desire to centralize power unconstitutionally, infringing nationalities’ democratic right to self-determination. In turn, Amhara’s elites intend to annex fertile parts of Tigre illegally.

To realize both goals, Ethiopia’s federal government, led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the regional state of Amhara, worked with Eritrea, a known enemy, for years before waging the genocidal war in Tigre.

Its forces, supported by drones and other aircraft, as well as diplomatic and financial support from the United Arab Emirates, China and Turkey, continue to commit crimes bearing the mark of genocide against the people of Tigre.”

Meaza Gebremedhin, international relations analyst and human rights activist. Born in Adigrat, Tigre