everything you need to know about COVID’s Premier League crisis

English football has had several games postponed in recent days because of COVID-19 and the situation is not expected to improve until Christmas; clubs are pushing to suspend the championship until the turn of the year

THE Premier League is about to enter its busiest period of the season, with 40 games – plus the English League Cup quarter-finals – to be played within 17 days of this Saturday (17). But the resumption of COVID-19 is threatening to wreak havoc on the agenda.

This Thursday, the game between Manchester United and Brighton, scheduled for this weekend, was the fifth Premier League game to be postponed within six days because of an outbreak of COVID-19 that hit the cast of one of the participating teams, with Leicester City x tottenham (Thursday), Burnley x Watford (Wednesday), brighton x tottenham (Sunday) and Brentford x Manchester United (Tuesday) also being canceled because of several positive test results.

At a Thursday press conference, Brentford coach Thomas Frank – who confirmed that his club recorded 13 positive cases in the latest round of tests – asked the Premier League to postpone this weekend’s roundsaying, “COVID-19 cases are going up in every Premier League club, everyone is dealing with it and having problems.”

sources told the ESPN what several clubs are even pushing for the championship to be suspended until the end of the year., given the growing number of cases.

The problems caused by the coronavirus in football in the UK are a reflection of society, with the country registering 78,610 positive cases on Wednesday (15) – the highest number since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. This week, the Premier League introduced emergency measures in an attempt to reduce the risk of outbreaks at clubs and ensure games can continue without interruption.

But football faces a turbulent period in the coming weeks; How will the Premier League remain secure in COVID-19’s latest advance?

What is the situation at the moment?

The Premier League reported 42 positive cases of COVID-19 among players and officials at its 20 clubs between December 6th and 12th – the highest weekly total since testing began in May 2020. After the outbreaks in Tottenham, Manchester United, Watford and Brentford this week, the number of positives is expected to hit a record when the league releases the numbers at the end of this round of testing.

THE postponement of the game between Tottenham and Rennes for the Europa League, on December 9th due to 13 positive tests, was quickly followed by the Spurs’ Premier League game against Brighton on December 12th, being cancelled. The domino effect is evident, with Brentford vs. United and Burnley vs. Watford also being canceled by COVID-19.

However, Tottenham’s Premier League trip to face Leicester on Thursday was pushed back hours before the match kicked off after Leicester reported nine positives on Wednesday, with Tottenham still dealing with the aftereffects of their own outbreak, which resulted in 15 positive results among players and officials.

Premier League rules state that games must be played if at least 14 players are fit and available, although this rule is subject to interpretation depending on the age and experience of the players deemed fit to play.

Will there be a temporary suspension of games?

This is a situation that is rapidly developing, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning that the country faces a ‘wave of infections’ because of the Omicron variant, sources told ESPN that Premier League will be guided, fundamentally, by government advice and instructions.. But so far, the league isn’t planning to interrupt the schedule, choosing instead to judge each game on a case-by-case basis.

The view within the Premier League is that there is still enough space on the calendar for games to be rescheduled, and the hope is that the postponed games will be played as soon as possible. Although league sources say May 22 is a ‘tough date’ in terms of the calendar, the absence of a major tournament at the end of next season is due to the change in the season. world Cup in Qatar, which runs from 21 November to 18 December, there is scope for an extension of the season, if absolutely necessary.

The clubs requested a total suspension from the championship. and while this request is considered, it is clear that some are already experiencing timing issues. Tottenham are expected to reschedule their games against Brighton and Leicester, as well as their clash with Burnley, which was canceled last month because of snow. They are also still trying to find a date to play against Rennes in the Europa League, a situation made more complicated with France announcing they will close the UK border on Saturday because of COVID-19.

What is being done by the Premier League and its clubs to prevent outbreaks?

The Premier League announced on December 13 that would be implementing its emergency measures in an effort to reduce transmission within clubs. This means that players and staff must undergo rapid tests daily and two PCR tests per week. Any positive result in a rapid test must be followed by a PCR.

In addition, a PCR test must be done on game day, which sources say will be a growing factor in terms of games being canceled at the last minute, like Burnley v Watford.

In training centers and stadiums, masks must be worn while inside the facility, measures of social distancing are being reintroduced and treatment time is also limited. The ‘red zones’ – areas of the training ground and stadiums restricted to players and staff – were reintroduced, and clubs were also instructed to resume remote press conferences after having recently allowed journalists to return to training centers.

With society not being instructed to fulfill a lockdown by the government, the Premier League is not insisting that clubs establish ‘safety bubbles’ for players and staff, but clubs have been advised to promote the benefits of the booster dose to all staff as the best defense against COVID-19.

Are players being encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

The vaccination status of players is not fully known, and no data have been released since the Premier League revealed in October that 68% of players have been fully vaccinated and 81% have had their first dose. sources told the ESPN that a move organized in the league since October to encourage vaccination has resulted in a increase in the number of vaccinated players, but some continue to play and train without being vaccinated.

Top coaches like Pep Guardiola, from Manchester City, and Jürgen Klopp, of the Liverpool, have asked players to be vaccinated, but the Premier League is not demanding vaccination, choosing instead to point out government advice and messages.

What is the procedure for games to be postponed, and why are they being played so close to the start of games?

Norwich coach Dean Smith claimed earlier this week that clubs needed “guidance” on the rules and regulations surrounding COVID-19-related delays, but Premier League sources told ESPN that all clubs voted on the protocols, which are in Article 17 of the PL Rules and therefore there should be no confusion. However, it is a vague procedure. Theoretically, games should be played if clubs have 14 able-bodied players, but if some of them are untested youth from the club’s Academy, this is open to interpretation.

A club must contact the Premier League and several factors are taken into account, including the pattern of players available, whether the training center has been closed and whether the outbreak is manageable or not. The safety of players and staff – of both teams – is the main factor in deciding on a postponement. The broadcast side is not a concern, judging by the postponement of the games that were supposed to be televised this week.

However, there was criticism of the lack of advance notice of the Brentford-Burnley match this week. The postponement of Brentford’s game against Manchester United on Tuesday (14) was announced around midnight on Monday (13), while Burnley’s match against Watford was canceled less than three hours before the start of the match. game.

sources told the ESPN that games are canceled as soon as positive test results are confirmed and that, as the public discovered during the pandemic, those results can be turned in at any time of day.

And the fans? Will the games be played again without fans in England?

In terms of cheerless games, that will be a matter for the government, and there are no plans for the stadiums to be closed at this time.. As such, the Premier League is adhering to the government’s Plan B restrictions, which means that all venues with a capacity of more than 10,000 people – which includes all Premier League stadiums – must adopt a ‘passport’ system of vaccination against COVID-19 or submission of a negative rapid test within 48 hours of play.

Sources said it is impractical for clubs to check the condition of each fan. Therefore, the Premier League is requiring clubs to make spot checks of at least 20% of spectators. This is due to traffic jams caused by large numbers of fans entering the stadium 10 to 15 minutes before the start of the match and the inability to check each one without delaying the start or causing congestion at the turnstiles.

It is not necessary for fans to wear masks in the stadium.

So what happens now? Will the Premier League come out of this crisis without interruption?

That’s the question no one can answer right now. Medical and scientific advisors working for the UK government have warned of an estimated 200,000 COVID-19 infections a day in the week before Christmas, with Dr Jenny Harries, the CEO of the UK Health Security Agency, saying on Wednesday Thursday that the numbers in the coming days will be ‘scary’.

This is where football is working right now, and so it would be naive to expect the Premier League to be immune to the problems facing society. There are likely to be further delays and in the coming days – the question is whether it is a manageable number or whether it will be a problem that needs more drastic action.