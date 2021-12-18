Ex-promise of Palmeiras, half signs with Cruzeiro until 2023

Back after a loan period at Palmeiras, midfielder Vitinho, 19, renewed his contract with Cruzeiro until the end of 2023. The player used social media to celebrate the signing of a new contract with Raposa.
“Back home. Happy for the contract renewal with the club that opened the doors for me. Thank you, Cruzeiro, for your trust. Let’s go together in search of great things”, wrote the midfielder, on social media.
Despite still being old enough to work in the under-20 team, Vitinho should be watched by Vanderlei Luxemburgo in Cruzeiro’s professional. But, the midfielder still has to play can play for the Fox base.
In 2019, Cruzeiro lent Vitinho to Palmeiras. The midfielder has already distinguished himself in his first season playing for Alviverde’s under-17 team, in which he played 36 games and scored 7 goals.
Vitinho played in the under-20 team of Palmeiras in the last two seasons and made a total of 45 matches, 8 goals and 4 assists.
At Palmeiras, Vitinho was enrolled in the 2020 and 2021 Libertadores, while he never made his professional debut in Verdão.
After the end of the contract, Palmeiras decided not to exercise the purchase option and Vitinho returned to Cruzeiro. Alviverde even tried for a new loan, rejected by the Minas Gerais club.
