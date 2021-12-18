Ex-promise of Palmeiras, half signs with Cruzeiro until 2023

Credit: Cesar Greco/ Ag. Palmeiras

Back after a loan period at Palmeiras, midfielder Vitinho, 19, renewed his contract with Cruzeiro until the end of 2023. The player used social media to celebrate the signing of a new contract with Raposa.

“Back home. Happy for the contract renewal with the club that opened the doors for me. Thank you, Cruzeiro, for your trust. Let’s go together in search of great things”, wrote the midfielder, on social media.

Despite still being old enough to work in the under-20 team, Vitinho should be watched by Vanderlei Luxemburgo in Cruzeiro’s professional. But, the midfielder still has to play can play for the Fox base.

The Best Fan Token in the World! Click and discover the exclusive benefits of the Fan Token Cruise

In 2019, Cruzeiro lent Vitinho to Palmeiras. The midfielder has already distinguished himself in his first season playing for Alviverde’s under-17 team, in which he played 36 games and scored 7 goals.

Vitinho played in the under-20 team of Palmeiras in the last two seasons and made a total of 45 matches, 8 goals and 4 assists.

At Palmeiras, Vitinho was enrolled in the 2020 and 2021 Libertadores, while he never made his professional debut in Verdão.

After the end of the contract, Palmeiras decided not to exercise the purchase option and Vitinho returned to Cruzeiro. Alviverde even tried for a new loan, rejected by the Minas Gerais club.

READ TOO:

Ball market: Palmeiras starts talks to hire a Chinese midfielder

Ball market: Abel Ferreira would have asked Palmeiras to hire Carlos Vela

Ball market: No space with Abel Ferreira, striker strikes with São Paulo club

Ball market: Grêmio resigns after relegation and professional unburdens himself

Ball market: Defender Dedé enters the sights of Serie A big club

Will leave? Flamengo striker has a controversial attitude on social media and receives criticism

Ball Market: Going out? Palmeiras takes action that could define Luiz Adriano’s future

Volta de Paulinho, future of Luan, millionaire payroll and more: the latest news from Corinthians

Ball market: Palmeiras makes last attempt to have Danilo Barbosa in the Club World Cup