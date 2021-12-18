Exited! Israel & Rodolffo release ‘About’, long-awaited partnership with Juliette

The duo’s new track in partnership with Juliette is part of the DVD ‘Israel & Rodolffo live in Brasília’

the duo Israel & Rodolff is back! And this time, with the music About, partnership with Juliette released this Thursday (16), the track brings the combination of sertanejo and forró so known by the public.

Juliette and Rodolffo met during Big Brother Brazil 2021. The friendship extended outside the house and the woman from Paraíba agreed to be part of this project with the duo: “About is a beautiful song that speaks of forgiveness, love and many possibilities. I thought it was the most beautiful thing and I’m sure you’ll like it too. So, listen a lot!”, comments Juliette.

Israel said that when they received the song, they thought about Juliette’s name, Rodolffo completed praising the BBB 21 winner: “When we heard her singing for the first time, it was everything we imagined for the partnership. She sings super beautiful, the video was beautiful to see and we are super happy. God willing, Sobre will have a repercussion the height of what it deserves”, highlighted Rodolffo.

The song is part of the duo’s new project, the DVD ‘Israel & Rodolffo live in Brasilia’, which features 18 new tracks, and partnerships in addition to Juliette, as the duo Maiara & Maraisa, Kevinho and the duo LT.

The official clip for ‘About’, comes out at 7pm this Friday (17th).





