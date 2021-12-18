Experts bet on ‘cross protection’ to beat a new flu strain

Experts heard by CNN Brazil suggest that the flu vaccine available this year may offer ‘cross-protection’ against the Darwin strain, of the H3N2 strain, blamed for the country’s flu outbreaks. Cities such as Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and São Paulo had a considerable increase in cases between the end of November and the first half of December — a time considered atypical for the increase in the number of cases of the disease.

The escalation of cases caused the government of Rio de Janeiro to launch a hunt for vaccine leftovers with the help of the Ministry of Health. Remaining stocks of immunization agents arrived in the state from Roraima, Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais and the Butantan Institute, in São Paul.

The problem is that the vaccine used in 2021 was not designed to contain precisely this strain that is in circulation, called Darwin, among the four mutations chosen by the World Health Organization (WHO) last year. Every year, the agency chooses two influenza A subtypes (one H1N1 type and the other H3N2 type) and two influenza B strains (Yamagata and Victoria strains). The Darwin strain, identified in samples collected by the so-called sentinel units of influenza surveillance, belongs to the group of H3N2 viruses, but this year, the mutation chosen for the vaccine was another, the strain called Hong Kong.

Although the vaccine was not manufactured thinking about the strain that is now circulating in Brazil and has caused the flu outbreak, specialists are betting that it can indeed offer some level of protection. This is called ‘cross protection’, when the immunizing agent targets one type of virus and hits another.

Marilda Siqueira, Brazilian at the head of discussions to formulate flu vaccines and a participant in WHO meetings, has analyzed the so-called ‘matching’ between Darwin and the vaccine we have. The researcher speaks of a reduction in the “neutralization” of the virus by antibodies generated by the 2021 vaccine, and, precisely because of that, she recommends that local governments evaluate prioritizing the most susceptible populations to apply the vaccine. Marilda heads the Respiratory and Measles Virus Laboratory at the Oswaldo Cruz Institute (IOC/Fiocruz).

“Darwin/H3N2 is the strain that is circulating in several countries in the Northern hemisphere and that has recently circulated in some countries in Africa, such as those in the north and central region, and in several regions in Asia. In several countries of the Northern hemisphere it circulated more or less until August. It was detected at low level of circulation, but this virus was detected. So, now it started to circulate here in Brazil. It will probably spread to other Brazilian regions”, analyzes the researcher.

Marilda draws attention to the importance of not giving up protective equipment and sanitary measures amidst the flu outbreak. “The population has not found the virus for two years, without reactivating the antibodies that protect us, with low vaccine coverage and measures such as the use of masks that are already very relaxed. So, it’s the perfect scenario for the introduction of the virus in the country and that’s what happened. And one of the first places where we saw this, within what our Surveillance managed to capture, was here in Rio de Janeiro, because it is a very international city”, he comments.

The ideal scenario would be to anticipate next year’s vaccine, since the WHO has defined that Darwin will be one of the strains fought with the 2022 vaccine. But the obstacle for this is the production time of the laboratories. For the vice president of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, Isabella Ballalai, the vaccine alone will not help change the current scenario in which the flu virus is spreading quickly.

“I’m sure the pharmaceutical industry is working hard to have this vaccine sooner, but it doesn’t depend 100% on the human being, it also depends on the virus and on a whole sequence of production of a new vaccine. What I advise the authorities is that they reinforce the need for the mask, especially at this time when we are flexible. We need to contain this outbreak because this may not only overload primary care, emergency services and hospitals, but also disrupt the population’s daily lives, because the symptoms are the same as Covid”, defends the doctor.