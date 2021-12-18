Fans invade field after confusion, and Lyon game in French Cup ends at half-time | french football

In yet another episode of violence in French football, the match between Paris FC and Lyon, for the French Cup, at the Sebastien Charlety stadium, in the French capital, was ended before the start of the second half after confusion in the stands and invasion of the pitch. The match was tied 1-1, and the Federation has not yet informed whether it will resume.
It all started at the break. Hooded Lyon fans lit flares and fired at their rivals. A big scuffle broke out in the stands with local security officials, and a crowd headed out onto the lawn to escape the fray.
- See more about French football
Watch the videos of the mess:
There is still no information about injuries, but the images show people falling into the stands during the rush caused by the fight between security guards and the Lyon fans.
The players had already entered the field for the dispute of the second half when there was an invasion of the pitch and soon headed to the dressing room. There was a 40-minute wait until the decision to cancel the match was made. The game is valid for the 32nd round of the final, and the tie would lead to penalties. The French Federation must inform the outcome of the confrontation.
Lyon fans light flares and fire at Paris FC fans at the start of the French Cup game’s confusion — Photo: Bertrand Guay/AFP
The confusion is another recent episode of violence in French football. In August, Nice fans threw objects on the lawn in a match against Olympique de Marseille, in a match that was also interrupted and played later, with closed gates.
In November, Lyon’s derby against Olympique de Marseillea was stopped after a bottle was thrown at Payet’s head. The match will be played again, with the gates closed, and Peter Bosz’s team lost a point in the French Championship table.
This episode provoked meetings between French government and football authorities to discuss new security measures.
Fans invade the pitch after a scuffle with Lyon fans in the stands at a match against Paris FC in the French Cup — Photo: Bertrand Guay/AFP