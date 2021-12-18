Fantástico’s secret friend to get fired actress and CNN presenter | Gabriel Perline

Disclosure/Globe Maju Coutinho and Poliana Abritta lead the exchange of gifts at Fantástico

Camila Queiroz will not be the only “intruder” on Fantástico’s secret friend, which will air this Sunday (19). The panel will also feature conductor João Carlos Martins, who has just signed a contract with CNN Brasil to be part of one of the daily newscasts of the news channel.

The conductor has signed with CNN to be part of Live CNN, a daily lunchtime newscast featuring Daniel Adjuto and Marcela Rahal as presenters. The aggravating factor in this story is that this newscast usually beats GloboNews almost daily in the dispute for the audience.

Starting in January, João Carlos Martins will present a weekly board, always on Tuesdays, to analyze national culture and also international shows or exhibitions that are moving the world stage.

Therefore, this year Globo will have in its most traditional secret friend two professionals who are completely tied up with the competition. A completely real risk of occurring, given all the layoffs it promoted this year.

In the case of Camila Queiroz, it is worth remembering that she was fired in November, after refusing to sign a contract amendment to record the final scenes of Secret Truths 2. The case became a real scandal, with mutual threats to take the imbroglio to the Justice.

The station even considered the possibility of partially remaking the picture, taking Camila out of the exchange of gifts, but due to the fast-paced schedule, it chose to keep her in the game. This may be the last time the actress will appear on Globo’s screen in an unprecedented product.

The case of João Carlos Martins is more recent, given that CNN Brasil announced this week a package of hiring specialists. Perhaps not even Globo is aware of the agreement that the conductor made with the main thorn in the channel’s shoe on cable TV.

The embarrassment will not only be greater because the conductor does not effectively participate in the exchange of gifts. He will play the piano while Thiago Arancam and Stefano Mion, son of presenter Marcos Mion, sing Christmas songs along Secret Friend.

Participating in the frame of Fantástico: gymnast Rebeca Andrade; the Paralympic swimmer Daniel Dias; the dancer Ingrid Silva; the pulmonologist doctor Margareth Dalcolmo; actors Cauã Reymond, Larissa Manoela and Michel Gomes; the presenter Marcos Mion; the comedian Esse Menino; ex-BBB Juliette and Gil do Vigor; singers Gloria Groove, Priscilla Alcântara and Barões da Pisadinha; and football player Deyverson.