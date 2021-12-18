Faro and Rico go under the duvet and imitate MC Gui and Aline

The recordings of Hora do Faro, this Friday (17/12), yielded several iconic moments about A Fazenda 13. In addition to the fight between Solange and Valentina, the barbs exchanged between Rico and Dayane Mello, and a confession made by the vice president -champion, Bil Araújo, the presenter Rodrigo Faro decided to talk about the caresses that happened between Aline Mineiro and MC Gui. He and Rico went under the quilt and reconstructed the scene of the crime, or rather the scene of affection, which culminated in the end of the relationship between the ex-panicat and the funkeiro.

“I was already connected, right. Is it over there [Aline Mineiro] was talking to me thinking I was an idiot. I was tuned into the scene. They [MC Gui e Aline] their eyes were open and so was I. I was playing Kátia Cega”, said Rico Melquiades, who was also on the sofa when the duvet swung between Aline and MC Gui in the headquarters room.

Bia Michelle, engaged to MC Gui, said she didn't like the excesses between the singer and ex-panicat Aline Mineiro. Aline Mineiro and MC Gui are getting closer again and they talked during the party. All these pawns split after The Farm 13.

“So what else? be careful there [onde você vai mexer]”, Faro said to the native of Alagoas.