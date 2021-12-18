Federal court removes president of IPHAN

The Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro responded to a request from the Federal Public Ministry (MPF/RJ) and the former Minister of Culture Marcelo Calero and removed the president of the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan), Larissa Rodrigues Peixoto Dutra.

The request came after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke at an event, on Wednesday (15), where the head of the Executive said that he had fired Iphan’s professionals to “not give a headache” after a stoppage in works from commercial stores of businessman Luciano Hang, when an archaeological artifact was found in the excavations.

“In light of the foregoing, in light of the new fact presented by the MPF, I DEFEND THE REQUEST FOR URGENT RELIEF to determine the suspension of the Act of Appointment of Larissa Rodrigues Peixoto Dutra and the removal from her duties, until the final judgment on the merits of this action”, wrote the substitute judge Mariana Tomaz da Cunha, of the 28th Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro.

The MPF’s request was made in an action presented in 2020 by the former Minister of Culture, Marcelo Calero. He left Michel Temer’s government after denouncing that former minister Geddel Vieira Lima had put pressure on him so that Iphan, subordinate to his portfolio, would release a project in Salvador.

Also in 2020, during the ministerial meeting in April, President Jair Bolsonaro mentioned another occasion on which he would have interfered in the Institute after a supporting businessman complained about the body.

In June of last year, federal deputy Marcelo Calero (Cidadania-RJ) had already requested, in a class action, the suspension of the appointment of the president, alleging that Larissa Dutra does not meet technical requirements, required by federal decrees 9,238/2017 and 9,727 /2019 that determine “professional profile or academic training compatible with the position”, as well as a minimum professional experience of five years in related activities and a master’s or doctoral degree in the area of ​​expertise.

The request made by the deputy was granted by the 28th Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro, by decision of Judge Adriano de França. However, the Union appealed the decision and had the request granted by the 8th Specialized Panel of the TRF-2 in October this year, thus validating the appointment of the president.

According to the MPF, the current president has a degree in Tourism and Hospitality from Centro Universitário do Triângulo (Unitri), and is currently taking a lato sensu postgraduate degree in an executive MBA in strategic management of marketing, planning and competitive intelligence, at Unileya College.

For the body, “she does not have academic training compatible with the exercise of the function, since she did not obtain a degree in history, archeology, museology, anthropology, arts or any other area related to listing, conservation, enrichment and knowledge of the historical and artistic heritage national.”

With information from Elis Barreto, from CNN, in Rio de Janeiro.