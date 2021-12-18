Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome runs until next Monday | Economy



Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome has already enabled more than 5 million deals with discounts of up to 99% – Marcello Casal JrAgência Brasil

Published 12/18/2021 05:00

Rio – Brazilians who want to start the year free of debt have until next Monday, 20th, to renegotiate debts with discounts that can reach 99%, through Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome. The initiative, carried out with more than 100 partner companies, also offers some installments in up to 72 installments. The action benefited more than 3.5 million Brazilians who carried out more than 5.3 million agreements with rebates totaling approximately R$ 10 billion.

Scheduled to end on the 6th of this month, the fair had to be extended for another two weeks “due to high demand and the need for Brazilians to turn the year lighter after the economic and emotional impact caused by 20 months of pandemic” , informed the credit bureau in a note.

“The physical tents made available in five capitals, with gigantic lines and the need to hand in passwords to close the service before the scheduled times, showed how much the country was in need of this Clean Fair Name”, says Matheus Moura, executive manager of Serasa. “The pandemic and unemployment have further increased the population’s economic difficulties,” he adds.

Interested parties can carry out negotiations through Serasa’s digital channels (application available on Google Play and App Store, website https://www.serasa.com.br/limpa-nome-online/ and WhatsApp (11) 99575-2096) , by calling 0800 591 1222 or at more than seven thousand post offices across the country (you must bring an original document with a photo and pay a fee of R$ 3.60).