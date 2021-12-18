Felipe Melo doesn’t put Abel on the list of the best coaches he had at Palmeiras

For Felipe Melo, Abel Ferreira does not enter the list of best coaches he had in the palm trees. Asked about the technicians that impressed him the most, the midfielder mentioned three technicians who commanded him in Verdão, but left the Portuguese out.

“For me, it’s Roger, Felipão and Luxemburgo. Not necessarily in that order. Of this new generation, Roger is a guy who knows a lot. He needs to win, I’m rooting for him to win a title and boost his career. to Luxembourg, everyone already knows their stories,” said the steering wheel in an interview with Conmebol.

With Abel, Felipe Melo won the Libertadores twice this year, in addition to the Copa do Brasil last season. The 38-year-old player did not renew with Verdão and hit Fluminense.

Criticism of Palmeiras

Despite the victorious trajectory in the Palestinian club, Felipe Melo has a criticism to make to Alviverde. In the view of the steering wheel, Palmeiras does not know how to enjoy the heavyweight titles conquered.

“The journey to eternal glory is very difficult, and that’s where something comes in that I think Palmeiras has to improve. In the sense of celebrating, of making it happen. Because it’s very difficult to conquer, so when it happens, you really have to celebrate and be with the fans,” he stated.

“I wanted to celebrate much more, I wanted to be with the fans. I think we had to close Avenida Paulista, that’s what had to be done. But unfortunately, not everyone has this ability to understand that winning Libertadores is something huge “, finished.

