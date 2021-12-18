Felipe Melo leaves Abel out of the list of top coaches he had at Palmeiras

Coach Abel Ferreira and player Felipe Melo (D), from SE Palmeiras, during a press conference at the Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo. (Photo: Cesar Greco)

The defensive midfielder Felipe Melo participated in the official Conmebol podcast. In the conversation, he talked about the main coaches he had at Palmeiras – the club he played for between 2017 and 2021. However, the player did not add Abel Ferreira to the list, despite the coach having won two Libertadores and one Copa do Brasil.

– For me, it’s Roger, Felipão and Luxemburg. Not necessarily in that order. From this new generation, Roger is a guy who knows a lot. You need to win, I’m rooting for you to win a title and give your career a boost. As for Felipão and Luxembourg, everyone already knows their stories.

In addition, the midfielder criticized the way in which the continental title celebration was conducted by the club. According to the player, there should have been a bigger celebration, which would represent, in fact, the importance of the achievement.

– I wanted to celebrate much more, I wanted to be with the fan. I think we had to close Avenida Paulista, that’s what had to be done, but unfortunately, not everyone has this ability to understand that the achievement of Libertadores is something huge.

Felipe Melo played for Palmeiras between 2017 and 2021. At the club, he won two Libertadores, one Copa do Brasil, one Brasileirão and one Paulistão.

