Felipe Melo nudges Abel, Chives in the crosshairs and more

Everton Chives at Palmeiras

Forward Everton Cebolinha’s manager criticized Benfica coach Jorge Jesus, and stated that the athlete could change teams in the coming months. After this news, Palmeiras fans cheered up and went to social media to ask to hire the athlete.

Borja in rival of Libertadores

After a season on loan at Grêmio, which fell to the second division of Brasileirão, forward Miguel Borja is not part of Palmeiras’ plans for 2022. Atlético Nacional, from Colombia, is negotiating a return for the athlete in this transfer window.

Felipe Melo ignores Abel Ferreira

Placed as one of the greatest coaches in the history of the alviverde club, Abel Ferreira was ignored by Felipe Melo, who listed the best professionals he worked with in the five years he spent on the Allianz Parque team.

See Rafael Navarro’s salary

Next to be announced as the third reinforcement of Palmeiras, the ex-Botafogo striker will undergo medical exams in the next few days to, finally, be announced as a new signing. This Friday, the possible salary of the athlete leaked in case of an agreement in the deal.

Last attempt by Danilo Barbosa

Palmeira is still negotiating with Lille, from France, to increase the loan period of defensive midfielder Danilo Barbosa. The alviverde team expects a new six-month contract, until June 2022, enabling participation in the Club World Cup.