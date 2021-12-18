FGTS profit released is already in the account; see how you can still cash out

THE Federal Savings Bank has already made the deposits referring to the profit of the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) to right workers in August. About R$8.13 billion were transferred to restricted accounts, representing 96% of the total income obtained in 2020.

The resources are intended for workers who had a positive balance in their active and inactive accounts of the fund until December 31, 2020. In addition, there is no account limit per holder, who may receive the benefit through several different accounts.

How to consult the FGTS profit?

The employee can consult the balance of the benefit through the following channels:

Application FGTS ;

; Caixa Econômica Federal website;

Caixa’s Internet banking, in the case of bank customers; or

By phone number 3004-1104 (for Brazilian capitals or metropolitan regions) and 0800-726-0104 (other regions).

The holder can also choose to verify the benefit in person. Just go to an agency of the Savings Bank and present an official document with a photo.

How to withdraw FGTS profit?

Although the funds have already been released, workers cannot withdraw them. That’s because the profit of FGTS it can only be released together with other balances, in situations provided for by law. See which ones:

When temporary contract is terminated;

When the worker reaches the age of 70 years or over;

Company closing;

Those who did not work with a formal contract for at least three years in a row;

To use the money in the purchase, amortization or down payment to acquire a home;

When the holder is going to retire;

In case of unfair dismissal.

In addition, the worker who prefers can join the withdrawal-birthday, a modality that allows the worker an annual portion of the balance available in the Guarantee Fund. However, the option does not allow withdrawal, in case of unfair dismissal.