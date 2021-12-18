FIA is considering punishing Hamilton for missing an award: “Rules are rules”

MICHAEL MASI: IS F1 DIRECTOR’S SIGN A TARGET FOR 2022?

New president of the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation), Mohammed Ben Sulayem still does not know if he will forgive Lewis Hamilton for missing the award at the organization, in Paris. The director acknowledged that the Mercedes driver was “broken” with the defeat to Max Verstappen in Formula 1, but considered that the entity should be the first to comply with its own rules.

Article 6.6 of the Sporting Code states that “drivers who finish first, second and third in the championship must be present at the annual FIA Awards Ceremony”. Hamilton, however, did not attend.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem is the new president of the FIA ​​(Photo: Reproduction/FIA)

The British swallowed the defeat to Red Bull’s rival in the Abu Dhabi GP. Lewis dominated virtually the entire race, but saw his fortunes turn with five laps to go when Nicholas Latifi stamped Yas Marina’s wall. The energetics team acted quickly and called Max to change tires as soon as the safety car was called, but Hamilton remained on the track with a set of worn-out hard tyres.

Initially, Michael Masi, race director, announced that the latecomers could not overtake, which resulted in an immediate protest from Christian Horner, head of the energy drinks team. Afterwards, however, the manager only cleared the way for those between Hamilton and Verstappen, leaving the two for a ‘head to head’ dispute.

Despite Mercedes’ complaint, the race was restarted for a single lap and Hamilton thus had no way to defend himself against Verstappen. The Dutchman won the race and also the championship.

Brackley’s team even filed two protests — one over Verstappen briefly passing Hamilton during the safety car and the other over the race’s enforcement of the safety car rule — but both were rejected by the FIA. Mercedes considered taking the case to higher courts, but dropped the complaints after the FIA ​​announced it would review the events in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton chose not to attend the event, as did Toto Wolff, head of Mercedes. The team, champions of the Constructors’ World Cup, was represented by James Allison, technical director.

Jean Todt’s replacement at the helm, it will be up to Sulayem to judge whether the driver’s absence from this week’s event in Paris was a breach of regulation.

“In the end, rules are rules,” the new president said at the first press conference after the election. “So let’s look at this to see if the technical rules exist to apply and he violated them. I will have to see”, he continued.

“Of course, we also have to follow our rules. But, at the same time, that doesn’t stop us from making a champion feel good about the sport”, he pondered. “It’s easy to be nice to people. And it’s cheap to be nice. And that also motivates people. But, of course, if there was an infraction, there is no forgiveness for it”, he argued.

Asked whether he was ruling out forgiving Hamilton for his absence, Sulayem replied: “Forgiveness is always there, but rules are rules. Let’s look at the regulation”.

“And I always say: rules are not born spontaneously. They are made by humans… and they can be improved and modified by humans. So the rules are there to be improved”, he assessed. “I know Lewis is really sad about what happened and, in a word, I would say he is torn apart. But we have to see if there was an infraction”, he continued.

“I can not say [agora]. I’ve been president for a few hours and I started to give answers without looking at the facts”, he added.

If the FIA ​​opts for a punishment, Hamilton can be fined but must escape sporting sanctions.

The dramatic final lap of the Abu Dhabi F1 GP (Video: TSN)

