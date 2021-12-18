Figueirense’s extrajudicial recovery plan is approved; “It was serious work,” says president | Figueirense

Figueirense took a very important step in the pursuit of financial restructuring. This Friday night, the club’s extrajudicial recovery plan was approved by the Regional Court of Judicial Reorganizations, Bankruptcy and Concordat of Florianópolis. The decision allows them to settle their debts with labor and civil creditors.

President Norton Boppré classifies the search for extrajudicial recovery as “serious work” and sees the decision as necessary for the readjustment of Figueira, thinking about the future.

— Debt restructuring is a sensitive issue for football clubs in the country. Figueirense took the lead and once again showed his pioneering spirit, which is in his DNA. Other clubs will need to readjust their capital structure and Figueirense showed that it is possible. It was serious work, correct and now reaping its first fruits. We are ready and excited for the next challenges. Our goal is to relocate Figueirense among the main forces in Brazilian football and, from there, take even greater flights. We want to provide the fans with a financially balanced club and a competitive team. I have no doubt that there is still a long way to go, but we are on the right path,” said Boppré.

Norton Boppré is the president of Figueirense — Photo: Ronaldo Fontana

All club creditors, regardless of whether they have or adhered to the extrajudicial recovery plan, will have to comply with the rules, deadlines and forms of payment. The debt is now paid under different conditions. After a one-year grace period, there will be an extension of terms for the payment to be made – 10 years for labor debts and 15 years for civil debts.

– We started the Figueirense uplift project just over a year ago. The first phase of the project was a diagnosis of the club’s financial situation, then we designed scenarios with the executives and an action plan on how we would handle the operating cash flow and the alternatives for equalizing the high indebtedness found. Different scenarios were considered: access to Serie A, stay in Serie B and the fall of the Club to Serie C, which allowed a quick readjustment of costs and expenses when the projection became a reality for Figueirense – said Leonardo Coelho, partner- director of Alvarez & Marsal consultancy, the club’s partner in the financial restructuring.

Figueirense's extrajudicial recovery plan is unprecedented in Brazilian football — Photo: Patrick Floriani/FFC

The extrajudicial recovery plan requested by Figueirense is something unprecedented in Brazilian football and is the hope of the club from Santa Catarina, which completed 100 years of foundation on June 12 this year.

The process started in March. On the 11th, Figueirense filed an injunction pointing out that the activities were at risk of ending immediately if the execution of the debts was not stopped. The document showed the monthly amount spent, adding Figueirense FC and Figueirense Ltda. The first has a payroll of around R$ 150 thousand, while the company pays R$ 60 thousand per month, however, another R$ 120 thousand in taxes are also included in the final account.

A day after filing the lawsuit, the request was denied by judge Luiz Henrique Bonatelli, from the Regional Court of Judicial Reorganizations, Bankruptcies and Concordats of Florianópolis. On the 18th, however, the Court of Justice of Santa Catarina (TJ-SC) recognized as legitimate the request for extrajudicial recovery by Figueirense. The decision was made by judge Torres Marques.