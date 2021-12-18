Find out when the Globo program with Tadeu Schmidt starts

This year, the presentation is with Tadeu Schmidt, debuting in place of Tiago Leifert — Pedro Bial’s successor.

For now, no names have been announced. However, the edition will have the division “Pipoca”, with anonymous, and “Camarote”, with famous names and known to the public.

splash gathered a list of all the famous — or sub-celebrities — who could be in the most watched box in Brazil: the names include Aline Campos, Alvaro, Arthur Aguiar, Di Ferrero, volleyball player Douglas Souza, Ellen Roche, Lexa, Ícaro Silva and more (but remember: they are famous quoted, none have been confirmed).

Backstage, Boninho continues to follow the works in the studio in Rio de Janeiro.

The ‘big boss’ of Globo’s entertainment has already given some spoilers, but it didn’t help much. We saw on social media a mysterious button and a black room.

BBB 22: Boninho showed the house’s ‘black room’ Image: Reproduction/Twitter

There are some news announced for “BBB 22′. Before the leader’s party, attendees will be able to buy additional items with their pickets to boost the celebration even more.

The public will be able to enjoy the leader’s cinema in a different way: it will be possible to watch the same content as the participants in the program, but in their own home. The film shown for the brothers will be broadcast at the “leader’s cinema session”, on Tuesday nights on TV Globo.

We will still have the reunion of the brothers after the final of the reality show, as well as “BBB Day 101” this year.

With a date set, we are like ex-participant Sarah Andrade: what’s next, huh?