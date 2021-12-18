Fla starts European tour by hardened coach by hiring Dome

Flamengo talked to agents, evaluated candidates and, finally, crossed the Atlantic Ocean in search of its new coach. As of today (18), director Bruno Spindel starts the mission that will have Lisbon (POR) as a starting point. With the flu, Marcos Braz’s soccer runner-up postponed his boarding by one day, as initially informed by “Globoesporte”.

This is not the first time that the crimson-black duo makes a “backpack” for a European commander. In July 2020, days after the announcement of the departure of Jorge Jesus, Braz and Spindel also adopted the same procedure. After meetings and lunches with names like the Spanish Hierro and the Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal, Fla closed with Domènec Torrent, who had the fact that he was Pep Guardiola’s assistant his most positive point.

The Spaniard arrived at the club surrounded by anticipation, but his passage was not missed. Dome dismantled the scheme left by Mister, incessantly fiddled with pieces and could not resist a festival of routs. The episode left lessons for the rubro-negros, who traveled with clearer ideas about what the club intends this time.

At that time, FL’s leaders were rocked by an overwhelming 2019 and understood that they needed a coach to just keep up with the work that was already underway. The practice, however, was a failure. It was clear to the football summit that the choice had not followed stricter analysis criteria.

After a 2021 that ended bitterly, Flamengo knows that the margin for error this time is minimal. With the pressure from the stands back, the expectation of the fans is that the team will enchant again and finish the season with the Olympic laps that they missed this year, facing strengthened Atlético-MG and Palmeiras.

“Flamengo is very calm and sure of what they want and will hire a professional to match the club. We have a target and planning. We will do it carefully and calmly,” said Braz.

The red-black agenda starts in the Portuguese capital, and the tendency is for Paulo Sousa to be the first to be judged. The Portuguese is in the Polish national team, but his contract is flexible and he has already made it very clear to the red-blacks that he is up to the challenge.

A great dream of the fans, Jorge Jesus will also have a meeting with old acquaintances. The task for the return of the Mister is a thankless one, but the leaders were once more skeptical about the matter.

Carlos Carvalhal, from Braga, is also in the crosshairs. Weigh against the coach a traffic ticket 10 million euros (about R$ 63.6 million). There is, however, some opening to negotiate, as the Portuguese have signaled that they can make a discount and do the deal for something around 3 million euros (R$19 million)

Rui Vitória and Paulo Fonseca are other alternatives that circulate among the directors. It is very likely that at least one of them in Portugal will join the roda to talk.

There is the possibility that club representatives make contacts in other European countries. Former Barcelona, ​​Ernesto Valverde was offered, but there is still no formal conversation scheduled. After being sworn in as president for the next three years, Rodolfo Landim made it clear that there are other potential targets:

“The new coach will not necessarily speak Portuguese, he will speak a language that all players will understand. We have Portuguese, South Americans and Europeans.”

With the concrete movement, Fla intends to liquidate this situation and turn the page. The directors are confident that a new coaching committee will be at the cast’s re-introduction on January 10th.