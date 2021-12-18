Flamengo: former teammate, Zé Elias warns about Paulo Sousa, considered at the club: ‘He’s not easy’

Former teammate of Paulo Sousa at Inter Milan, Zé Elias spoke about the “strong personality” of the Portuguese, who had his name considered at Flamengo for coach

Among the names considered to assume the position of coach of the Flamengo for the 2022 season, the Portuguese Paulo Sousa stands out for its “strong personality”. The commentator of the Disney Channels Ze Elias, during the F90 this Friday (17).

Former partner of Paulo Sousa at Inter Milan, in the late 90’s, Zé Elias recalled that, as a player, the Portuguese was never an easy person to deal with. And when it comes to management, the 51-year-old coach likes things done his way.

“Paulo is not easy. Look… if we’re talking about management, be careful. He’s a very strong personality, he’s always had that wherever he went. He’s a very serious guy and he has to be his way”, began by saying Zé Elias, during the program.

The Disney Channels commentator also stated that, despite being a compatriot of the coach Jorge Jesus, who won “everything” at Flamengo between 2019 to 2020, cannot associate Sousa with the mister in certain respects.

Zé Elias also made it clear that these were some of Sousa’s characteristics as an athlete, but that he may have changed over the years, especially after becoming a coach.

“I can’t associate Paulo with Jorge Jesus so much in certain aspects. Can you bite and blow? I can’t see Paulo that way. He is (intense all the time). Maybe it has changed over the years, and as a coach everything changes, but his personality is very strong“, completed.

At this time, the Portuguese coach is in charge of the selection of the Poland, but he’s been through numerous clubs, including Leicester City, Fiorentina, Tianjin Quanjian (CHN) and Bordeaux.