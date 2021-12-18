Flamengo plays tough for Rodinei, and Fluminense gives up on signing the right-back | football

In an interview this Friday at Galeão Airport, before leaving for Europe to hire a coach for Flamengo, the rubro-negro football executive director, Bruno Spindel, stated that all offers and surveys by Rodinei were refused. Fluminense was informed that the Gávea club wants US$ 1 million (about R$ 5.7 million) to agree to negotiate it.

– Rodinei is a fantastic athlete and human being, in a group. He is the same person every time, no matter if he is playing or not, he is very positive and a great athlete. The 2022 season is a very complicated season as well, it ends on November 13th and has a series of months with nine or 10 games. We will need a qualified squad, with a larger number of athletes, so we have Rodinei. But it is obvious that any poll, especially an official proposal, Flamengo will always analyze, listen to the athlete and make their decision. We had a series of surveys and offers, but Flamengo did not accept any and has the athlete for 2022.