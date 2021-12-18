Flamengo will meet with five coaches and may have a new coach before Christmas; see names

Credit: Alexandre Vidal/ Flamengo

Flamengo starts this Sunday a series of meetings to define the new coach for 2022. With Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel in Europe, five meetings are already scheduled until Wednesday, with all the technical candidates being Portuguese.

According to the GE, between Sunday and Wednesday the leaders of Flamengo will meet with Jorge Jesus, Paulo Sousa, Paulo Fonseca, Carlos Carvalhal and Rui Vitória. The trip was to have already embarked for Portugal, but a strong flu from Marcos Braz disrupted the duo’s plans.

Despite being the big dream of the board and the fans, Jorge Jesus has the most delicate situation and the meeting is basically for there to be face-to-face confirmation of the impossibility of returning. Although he is under a lot of pressure at Benfica, Mister has a contract until the end of the season, is classified for the knockout of the Champions League and will only leave the club if he is fired.

Paulo Fonseca is also in a complicated situation, as he has a market in Europe and awaits a proposal from England. Carvalhal and Paulo Sousa signaled positively for an agreement. The first is linked to Braga, but with a fine within the reality of Flamengo in view of the drop in values ​​from January. The second commands the Polish national team, but that would not be a hindrance.

Finally, Rui Vitória. The coach is free on the market after leaving Spartak and, therefore, he joined Flamengo’s list of interests. The expectation is that the week will be fruitful and that there will be a definition of the coach before Christmas.

