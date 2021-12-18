Flu or covid-19? Experts explain differences and prevention

posted on 12/17/2021 2:40 PM / updated on 12/17/2021 5:07 PM



Mask and social distance are the best measures to avoid both infectious diseases – (credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)

The increase in cases of flu syndrome has alarmed the population and health authorities across the country. There are already nine states with confirmed epidemics of different types of influenza virus, in particular the H3N2 variant. In the Federal District, an outbreak of the disease has not yet been registered, but the similarity between the symptoms of the common flu and covid-19 can hinder the tracking and treatment of both infections.

In an interview with mail, infectologist Ana Helena Germoglio explains that, in general, the symptoms of both diseases are very similar, with the difference that, in cases of flu, the picture is more accentuated from the beginning. “In the flu, a condition with a high fever, for example, is more common. So, to complete the diagnosis, it is necessary to do the laboratory test. Even because the two can give very light or very serious pictures”, he details.

The information is corroborated by physician Alexandre Cunha, an infectious disease specialist from the Sabin network. “It is not possible to differentiate influenza symptoms from covid symptoms. They are very similar, especially in the early stages, and even evolving into a more serious condition, the two can progress to respiratory failure”.

He comments that the flu “is very symptomatic” and that it can cause people to withdraw from their routine activities. But, for her, there is already a proven effective medication that can reduce the duration of the malaise.

“In influenza, as in covid, medical follow-up is important from the beginning to monitor the evolution. The need for intervention in a hospital environment is when oxygen saturation drops. In the specific case of influenza, we have a drug that can be used early and can shorten the duration of symptoms by one to two days to allow a quicker return to work”, he explains.

Prevention



Influenza outbreaks arrive in Brazil in the wake of concern about the Omicron variant of covid-19. According to Ana Helena Germoglio, researches already predicted that, with the reduction in the transmission of the coronavirus, and the consequent relaxation of protection measures, a flu epidemic could arise.

“This is further proof that the science is correct. The influenza virus found a very favorable scenario, almost a conjunction of factors in its favor and against us. We had a population without natural immunity (since the main strain in circulation is H3N2, a new strain), with low vaccination coverage and a reduction in the use of masks and distance measures”, he details.

According to her, the fact that the increase in the number of cases took place in November and December drew attention. “This is not the time for influenza to circulate. It’s in the middle of the year, in the coldest season”, he comments indicating that it could be an indication of a virus that is ‘imported’ from the countries of the northern hemisphere.

Fortunately, according to doctors, the route to lessening the impact of yet another infectious disease is well known. “Return to the use of masks, improve hand hygiene and carry out the test”, recommends Germoglio. “These are exactly the same measures that we have been disclosing for two years for covid-19, hand hygiene, mask, distance, all apply to respiratory transmission viruses”, confirms Cunha.

Even though the common flu is less lethal for healthy young adults, preventing the spread of it is a way to do justice to those who are most vulnerable and who spent all this time depriving themselves of social interaction to avoid covid-19. “He started to have flu-like symptoms, the ideal is to retire, if you are a child, not to go to daycare, avoid visiting the elderly and immunosuppressed people and seek medical assistance to make the correct diagnosis”, stresses Germoglio.

Vaccination



Since July, the vaccine against three types of flu (H1N1, H3N2 and Influenza B) has been available to anyone over six months of age in the public health system. To find out if there are still doses and in which Basic Health Unit (UBS) it is possible to be immunized, just look for information with the local health department.