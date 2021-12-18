Fluminense insists, Abel helps and Flamengo defines Rodinei’s future: “We’ll need it”

Since the arrival of Abel Braga, the coach has been looking for reinforcements for the team aiming at the next season

One of the technician’s requests Abel Braga for the next season in front of the Fluminense team, right-back Rodinei will remain in the crosshairs of the club’s board. But, the executive director of football Rubro-Negro, Bruno Spindel informed that he will not give up the athlete. Currently the full-back is the third option for the position behind isla and Matheus.

During an interview, the executive director spoke about the side: “Rodinei is a fantastic athlete, a great human being, always positive. We’re going to have a very complicated season, a series of months with nine or 10 games and we’re going to need a qualified and quantitative squad. So we have Rodinei, but any athlete who receives an official proposal, Flamengo will analyze, listen to him and respond and make the decision. There were a series of surveys and offers, Flamengo did not accept and we have the athlete”.

During an interview with Radio ‘Grenal‘, The Coach Abel Braga talked about the arrival of reinforcements in the team: “I made a comment that I even told the president of Fluminense, that I wanted players who worked with me. For now, it’s all possible. I would like to have Moisés, Patrick has already had conversations and they are talking to Flamengo for Rodinei. There are three players with a lot of speed, of strength. They are not players to do exceptional things, but they are firm.“.

Initially the Flamengo only agreed to start negotiations for I rode definitively, not as a loan, as it was something intended by the sports board of Tricolor of Orange Trees. The value intended by the red-black was about R$5.4 million.