Fluminense is close to agreeing the hiring of Cristiano | Fluminense



Of Cristiano’s three assists for Sheriff in the Champions League, two were in the 2-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk – AFP

Published 12/17/2021 18:01

Fluminense is close to signing Cristiano, who stood out in the group stage of the Champions League for the Sheriff. The Moldovan club accepted the offer to buy Fluminense, according to the ‘GE’ website. If it does, the left-back will join Felipe Melo, Pineida and Willian Bigode, in addition to coach Abel Braga.

Cristiano’s desire to return to Brazilian football was in favor, despite the interest of clubs from other countries after his performance by the modest Sheriff. And also the mobilization of tricolor fans on social networks.

The 28-year-old was responsible for three assists in six games, leading the way along with three other players. His team beat Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk and qualified for the Europa League.

The amounts that will be paid by Fluminense have not been disclosed so far. On vacation, Cristiano can only be registered from February 1st, when the window for international transfers opens, as well as Pineida, who, by playing on both sides, can be a competitor for a spot.

Fluminense still has in its squad for the position Danilo Barcelos and Marlon, both with contracts until the end of 2022.