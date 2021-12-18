Fluminense, São Paulo or Inter? Flamengo director says what Rodinei’s fate should be in 2022

Rodinei interests Fluminense, São Paulo and Internacional, but remains in Flamengo’s plans, according to Bruno Spindel

the right back I rode, of Flamengo, interests several Brazilian football teams, such as Fluminense, São Paulo and International. After all, the 29-year-old athlete is only the 3rd option for the right wing, after Isla and Matheuzinho, which made several clubs look to Rubro-Negro for a possible transfer.

According to the executive director Bruno Spindel, however, the Gávea team has Rodinei for the 2022 season, which will have an even tighter schedule due to the 2022 World Cup being held between November and December, in Qatar.

Precisely for this reason, the top hat said that all soundings by the lateral were removed. For Fla to open conversations for a possible transfer, the minimum amount to be placed on the table is US$ 1 million (approximately R$ 5.7 million).

“Rodinei is an athlete and a fantastic human being, in a group. He is always the same person, no matter if he is playing or not, he is very positive and a great athlete”, praised Spindel, during an interview at Galeão airport, on Rio de Janeiro, before embarking on the trip in search of a technician in Europe.

“The 2022 season is a very complicated season too, it ends on November 13th and has a series of months with nine or 10 games. We will need a qualified squad, with a larger number of athletes, so we count on the Rodinei,” he explained.

Rodinei during Flamengo training, at Ninho do Urubu Alexandre Vidal/Flemish

“But it is obvious that any survey, especially an official proposal, Flamengo will always analyze, listen to the athlete and make his decision. We had a series of surveys and offers, but Flamengo did not accept any and has the athlete for 2022”, he added .

The last team to try to remove Rodinei from Flamengo was Fluminense, at the request of the new tricolor coach, Abel Braga. However, the negotiations did not evolve.

Last season, the winger did 23 matches by Mengão, with 1 goal and 4 assists.

The athlete has been at Gávea since 2016, when he was hired by Ponte Preta, and since then he has participated in the conquest of several titles, such as two Cariocas, one Libertadores and one Brasileiro

His contract with the club runs until December 2022, which means he can sign a pre-contract with another team starting in July of next year.