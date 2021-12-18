For a prettier selfie, WhatsApp tests camera change

Taking a photo directly on WhatsApp to send to someone is not always the first choice, many users prefer to use the traditional smartphone camera for selfie and then send it via the messaging app.

When clicking on the camera icon, a carousel of images at the bottom of the screen (above the take picture button) appears for the user to choose one and send to a contact or group. However, the interface may seem confusing and unintuitive to some.

Known for having an extremely simplified interface, WhatsApp may be getting ready to make the photographic environment a little more organized. The information comes from WABetaInfo, a website that usually finds out what the platform is testing.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.1.2: what’s new? WhatsApp is working on a redesigned in-app camera, for a future update! https://t.co/dqjoopnplL — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 15, 2021

According to WABetaInfo, after analysis in the latest beta version of the messenger, the flash button can be migrated to the top right of the screen and, instead of the gallery carousel, it will be possible to access cell phone images through an icon on the lower left of the screen . Check out:

For now, the changes are being tested in the beta version and are not yet expected to be released to the public, but maybe Beta users will receive the update first.