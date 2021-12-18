For MC Gui, Rico’s victory in “A Fazenda 13” was not fair

Not everyone liked the victory of Rich Melquiades in “The Farm 13”, MC GUI it is an example. The funkeiro did not hide his displeasure and stated that he did not think it was fair that the influencer took home the R$1.5 million prize. “I wouldn’t vote for him“, shot. The two lived ups and downs in confinement, but they were never real friends.

MC GUI talked about the subject during the “Decompression Cabin” with Lidi Lisbon and Lucas Selfie in the early hours of this Friday (17). The presenters wanted to know if the funkeiro thought the victory of Rich: “I don’t think it’s fair, Brazil…”, he began. “Didn’t find it, did you?” summarized Selfie.

“It was fair for the winners, this program was made to deliver the award to those who the public thinks it is fair. If I were the public, I wouldn’t vote for Rico, that’s the truth.. Maybe I would choose someone else because I don’t really fit in with the type of personality he had,” he explained. MC GUI.

Lidi, then, wanted to know who he was rooting for. “Marina“, chose the funkeiro. The influencer, however, didn’t even come close to the prize, receiving just 2.7% of the votes. The third place was Solange Gomes And the second Bil Araújo. Rich won with 77.47% of the public preference.

“I know he’s one of those, I didn’t root for him either. If it had been outside, it wouldn’t be a joint effort. It’s all right”, claimed the winner after hearing the opinion of MC GUI.

