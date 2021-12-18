Four finalists will compete for the title of Rei Momo in Rio | Carnival 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

At the end of this Friday night (17), the four finalists were chosen for the Rei Momo contest of the 2022 carnival in Rio. The selection in Cidade do Samba.
- Alex De Oliveira Silva
- Djferson Mendes da Silva
- Fabio Damião Dos Santos Antunes
- Wilson Dias Da Costa Neto
In total, there were 15 competitors in the dispute for the post of revelry king of the city of Rio de Janeiro.
Starting this Saturday, at g1 Rio, popular voting is open (click here to vote). Winners will have a score that will be added to the summation along with the judges’ decision in the grand final.
The semifinal of the choice of carnival queen and princesses took place last Friday (10). Six candidates will be in the grand final: Luara Neto Lino, Thaiana Rodrigues Pinheiro, Deisiane Conceição de Jesus, Elaine Menezes Ribeiro, Juliana Santos de Campos and Cíntia Barboza Amaro Batista.
In addition to the post of Queen of Carnival 2022, the second and third places will be elected princesses in the final stage of the dispute.
The choice of the carnival court will take place on January 7th, also in Cidade do Samba.
Finalists with competition for the Queen and Princess of the Carnival of Rio — Photo: Riotur/Divulgação