France reports “very high” Covid-19 infection rate in children

French health authorities have reported a “very high” rate of Covid-19 infection in children aged 6 to 10, as released in a weekly report this Friday (17).

Adherence to vaccination guidelines and social distancing is “more indispensable than ever” to delay infections, according to the country’s national health agency.

Only the most vulnerable children, aged between 6 and 10, are currently eligible for vaccination, although the government has announced preparations to immunize this age group if scientific advisers recommend it.

The national weekly incidence rate increased 13 percent this week to 508 cases per 100,000 people, the highest since the first wave of Covid-19 — although the rate of increase is less than the week before, according to the report.

On average, 48,700 new cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed daily this week, according to Public Health France.

The agency also reported that the number of Ômicron cases in the country had risen to 301.

Nationwide, intensive care hospitalizations and admissions had double-digit percentage increases this week (12% and 15%, respectively), but the numbers remain below those of the first three waves.

The health agency attributed the relatively low levels of Covid-related hospitalizations and deaths in this fifth wave to the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing severe forms of the disease and the circulation of the virus, particularly in the younger population, who are at lower risk of hospitalization.

