From suffered 6-1 to champion of all: Cuca makes history for Atlético-MG – Lance

He does not accept the title of greatest coach at Atlético-MG. Asked if he surpassed Telê Santana – the coach who made history with Galo by winning the Brasileirão 71 – Cuca said he is satisfied with being the second or third name among the great “teachers” the club has had. However, there is no way out: the commander carved his name.

The love story between Galo and Cuca began in 2011. And the first romance was beyond strange: a start with seven consecutive defeats in Atlético’s fight against relegation. The coach overcame all their problems and, with one round in advance, saved the team from the crash.

However, when everything was a bed of roses, with Rooster free from relegation, a chapter of horror appeared in this story: the defeat by 6-1 to Cruzeiro. The whole issue is not a simple result, a historic rout, but to say goodbye, in the worst possible way, to the dream of relegating the biggest rival to the second division.

Recently, in an interview, Cuca said that that result was essential to turn the key. According to the technician, the following season was only possible to improve due to the perceived need to change parts in the squad.

And so it was done: a reformulation of almost the entire team. In addition, with the arrival of Ronaldinho Gaúcho, in the middle of the season, Atlético fought at the top of the table and narrowly missed winning the 2012 Brasileirão.

The following year, Atlético conquered America. In a campaign that mixed the great technical capacity with the white race, Galo was the best team in the Copa Libertadores. At the end of 2013 Cuca left Atlético and went to work in Chinese football.

Complicated return

The coach returned to Atlético in 2021. At the beginning of the season, with the departure of Jorge Sampaoli, after a good job at Santos, the commander arrived in Belo Horizonte to win back the athlete who was saddened by the way the commander left the team in 2013 In addition, Cuca’s past problems with the courts made part of the crowd to make judgments in relation to the coach. All overcome.

Good presentations erased problems. What Sampaoli couldn’t do, Cuca, in the best Minas style, eating quietly, he did. If in 2012 the title didn’t reach the City of Rooster by a bit, the numbers changed places to a devastating 2021.

While Levir Culpi, another coach in Rooster’s history, plays with the fact that he is a “lucky donkey”, a theme even in a book, Cuca is somewhat proud of something very simple: he was never called a “donkey” by athletic fan.

Champion, Atlético-MG has the highest audience average in Brasileirão