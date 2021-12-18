Full Access: Jorge Braga and Freeland ‘wash dirty clothes’ in Botafogo, admit problems and seek conciliation

Throughout the year, certain episodes showed different lines of thought in the Botafogo between the CEO Jorge Braga and the football director Edward Freeland. The series “Full access“, which shows the backstage of the club, gives examples of disagreement.

In the seventh episode, which will be aired this Friday at 11 pm on SporTV, a discussion between the two is shown, in which they wash dirty clothes and make up. The president Durcesio Mello and the vice president Vinicius Assumpção they are also present.

The “GE” website reproduced the dialog:

Eduardo Freeland: We are not understanding each other, we do not speak the same language. I understand that you want to join football and, for me, it’s not a problem for you to join. I don’t think you had the ability to get in at all. (I am) speaking directly to you.

Jorge Braga: Maybe you’re right.

Eduardo Freeland: Either I can do my job and I’m evaluated by him, Braga, or it doesn’t make sense. Then you have to fire me. Because you have to bring someone who speaks the same language as you. “Head Scout” I agree with you, you have to speak the management language, you have to understand what you want, I agree 1000%. But that’s not our problem. Our problem is here and we have to solve it. And I’m not saying “it’s him or me”, I’ll never do that.

Jorge Braga: Every time I have a problem, I say. I’m not going to Durcesio to solve it, I’m not going to Vinicius to solve it. I say. Unfortunately I have to say in a group with this audience, because our communication got really bad. If you’re my boss, you’re my right, we have to establish a way to live together. We may not even like each other, but respect and the treatment process must have. When you bypass me, where I come from, you took me out of the equation. When you take me out of the equation, I don’t play anymore. So, honestly, Durcesio and Vinicius have done our relationship a disservice. I say that to both of you.

Eduardo Freeland: I made mistakes, some mistakes.

Jorge Braga: Me too. I think you’re absolutely right about the form. I can improve. We can, in a set of rules of respect and procedure and autonomy for you. Autonomy, coexistence and autonomy rule. I let you do your job. When it doesn’t work, it doesn’t. Understand that if I change my mind, even if I’m wrong, I count on your complicity. When you have a problem I’ll pull over to help solve it. Because there’s going to be a time when you’re going to have a problem. And you will need help to resolve it.

Eduardo Freeland: Beauty. Let’s define this scope, to walk.