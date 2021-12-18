Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile unveils its first trailer; check out!

Square Enix revealed today, December 17th, the first trailer for Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile, the mobile game based on one of the most loved animes in the world. Check out the video below, all in Japanese:

As it has become standard in anime-based games, Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile bet heavily on cel shading to bring the look of Japanese productions to the 3D world.

The trailer doesn’t show much of the gameplay, but you can see it will be a fighting game with the ability to form teams and switch characters during combat. Lots of cutscenes also appear, and Square Enix claims the game will feature the full story of Fullmetal Alchemist, with voice work in every cutscene.

The producer has officially confirmed some playable characters that appear in the trailer, such as Edward and Alphonse – as you would expect – and also Mustang. The promise is that there will be many more options to choose from, in a “rich cast” of fighters and alchemists.

Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile will make its debut on a date not yet announced in 2022, only in Japan. The game is developed for iOS and Android and has its pre-registration open on the official website. Square Enix has not yet spoken of plans to release a version of the game also in the West.

The new game is part of the anniversary celebration of the Fullmetal Alchemist franchise, which turned 20 in August of this year.