Galaxy S21 FE has official photos and details revealed

It seems that Samsung is no longer interested in keeping its next release a secret after so many leaks. After a series of leaks and with the official announcement date at the door, more details of the Galaxy S21 FE were revealed this Friday (17). And, who would say, by the manufacturer itself.

The new information reinforces previous rumors, spiking information about design, accessories and specifications of the new model from Samsung.

An online store for the manufacturer in Indonesia has put up a page containing the details of some smartphone accessories. On the website, you can even check out a gallery of cell phone photos from different angles.

In addition to confirming technical details already exposed on the new smartphone, it was also possible to see more about the new accessories. Among the official additions are:

a protective silicone cover, available in black, green and violet,

a transparent cover

another “smart” cover, in which the user can see information such as time, date, battery level directly on the accessory, without having to unlock the cell phone

design

The official images also confirm the expected design. The styling of Samsung’s new flagship has heritage from the Galaxy S21, and it offers the same camera module with three lenses, a notched front panel at the top of the screen, and almost fully symmetrical edges.

The high quality renderings obtained from Samsung databases again confirm the four color choices: lavender purple, white and olive green and black.

Thanks to a registration approved in September by Anatel, the smartphone is already allowed to be marketed in Brazil. The official announcement is expected to take place during CES 22 on January 4th.