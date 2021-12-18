Galaxy S21 FE: Samsung ‘careless’ and leaks photos on official website

Raju Singh 40 seconds ago Technology Comments Off on Galaxy S21 FE: Samsung ‘careless’ and leaks photos on official website 0 Views

After a series of leaks involving the Galaxy S21 FE in recent weeks, it seems that this time Samsung itself “did not bet”. That’s because the manufacturer’s online store in Indonesia has put up a page containing the details of some smartphone accessories. On the website, you can even check out a gallery of cell phone photos from different angles.

Play/Samsung

Among the accessories revealed on the website are a silicone protective cover, available in black, green and violet; a transparent cover and a ‘smart’ cover, in which the user can see information such as time, date, battery level and more, directly on the accessory, without having to unlock the cell phone.

reproductionreproduction

Leaks

Samsung’s new smartphone has been the target of numerous leaks and there’s almost no mystery about the specs anymore. Scheduled for release in January during CES 2022, the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to bring support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

Leaked images also confirm that the smartphone is similar in design to the rest of the Galaxy S21 family and will be sold in green, black, violet and white. Rumors also indicate that the device will be equipped with the Samsung Exynos 2100 — or Snapdragon 888, in some regions — 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

Image: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

  • Back camera: 12 MP (f/1.8, 26mm, 1/1.76″, 1.8µm) + 8 MP (f/2.4, 76mm, 1/4.5″, 1.0µm) + 12 MP (f/2.2, 123˚, 13mm, 1/ 3.0″)

  • Frontal camera: 32 MP (f/2.2, 26mm, 1/2.74″, 0.8µm)

  • Video: [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps,

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Zuckerberg’s Metaverse already has first allegations of sexual harassment. User had avatar ‘groped’

The company Meta, the new name of the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved