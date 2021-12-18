Gasoline price drops for the sixth consecutive week in Brazil

Data from the National Oil and Gas Agency (ANP), released this Friday (17), show that the price of gasoline fell for the sixth consecutive week at gas stations in Brazil. The average price registered this week was R$ 6.67, compared to R$ 6.75 registered in the second week of November.

In the state of Amapá, the lowest price of fuel was found, while the state of Rio de Janeiro has the highest average value, with gasoline costing R$7.21.

Another highlight is ethanol, which has also been falling for the past five weeks. The national average price found this week was R$ 5.12, while in the third week of November, this value was R$ 5.41. Fuel is an option to be used in flex engine cars.

Cooking gas had an average price of R$ 102.16 last week, a drop of R$ 0.39 cents compared to the previous week, from December 5th to 11th. Rio de Janeiro was the state in which the agency found the cheapest price, costing R$ 92.75 per cylinder, while Mato Grosso had the highest value, with R$ 123.71.

Diesel oil, used for large vehicles, remained stable this week, costing R$ 3.34, compared to R$ 3.35 registered in the previous week. Natural Gas Vehicle (CNG) was the only fuel with an increase, but still discreet.

The average value was R$4.34 last week, while the previous week the price was R$4.31. The state of Mato Grosso was found to have the cheapest price, at R$ 3.19, and Ceará, the most expensive state, costing R$ 4.88.